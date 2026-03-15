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Bengal Election Dilemma: Fates in Judicial Limbo

The assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled for April 23 and 29, face significant uncertainty as over 60 lakh 'under adjudication' electors await judicial scrutiny on their voting eligibility. Challenges in disposing of cases and publishing supplementary electoral rolls may impact their ability to vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:44 IST
Bengal Election Dilemma: Fates in Judicial Limbo
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The Election Commission's recent announcement regarding the assembly poll schedule for West Bengal, set for April 23 and 29, has cast political uncertainty over more than 60 lakh electors whose voting eligibility remains under judicial scrutiny. Observers express concerns about the impact on these electors' ability to cast their votes in the upcoming elections.

Currently, the commissioned supplementary lists remain unpublished, leaving a cloud of doubt over whether voters deemed eligible post-adjudication will have the opportunity to cast their ballots. The judicial process, involving some 700 officers appointed under Supreme Court direction, faces a race against time to finalize decisions before nomination withdrawal deadlines of April 9 and 13.

Party leaders, including the CPI(M) and the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, criticize the Election Commission's move, arguing that it restricts candidates' rights. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has called for judicial tribunals to address the plight of electors who may be excluded from voting, leaving the future of the election process in uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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