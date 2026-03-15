BJD's Suspended MLAs Face Disqualification Threat Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections
The BJD party has warned two of its suspended MLAs, Aravind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, to vote along party lines in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections or risk disqualification. Chief Whip Pramila Mallik emphasized their constitutional obligations and party whip compliance, despite the MLAs' current suspensions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has issued a strict directive to its two suspended MLAs, urging them to adhere to party lines during the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections or face the possibility of disqualification from the Odisha Assembly.
Patkura MLA Aravind Mohapatra and Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud were suspended from the party on January 15 due to accusations of anti-party activities. Despite their suspensions, they are still bound by constitutional duties as members elected under the BJD symbol, according to a letter from Chief Whip Pramila Mallik.
Mallik's letter underscored that non-compliance with the party's whip could trigger consequences under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. The party whip requires them to vote for the BJD's authorized candidate, and adherence to this directive will be a factor in reviewing their suspension status.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJD
- MLAs
- suspension
- Rajya Sabha
- elections
- disqualification
- voting
- Odisha
- whip
- Constitution
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