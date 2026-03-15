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Surprise Shift in Electoral Timeline: A New Voting Strategy

The upcoming assembly elections see fewer phases and a shorter voting period but have longer gaps between polling days and delayed counting. The schedule has raised eyebrows among opposition leaders, with some suggesting political motives. Fewer phases aim to make the process more comfortable for voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:01 IST
Surprise Shift in Electoral Timeline: A New Voting Strategy
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission's announcement of the election schedule for five assemblies has introduced unexpected changes. Unlike the prior assembly elections in 2021, which extended over eight voting days, this year's election will be condensed to 20 days with only three voting days interspersed with longer gaps.

The counting is delayed until five days after the final polling, unlike the third-day count seen previously. While the modification attracts allegations of political maneuvering by the BJP, the Election Commission asserts the need to offer a more efficient process for voters.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar noted the push to optimize voting phases to ensure comfort and efficiency. However, the opposition remains skeptical, especially in politically sensitive regions like West Bengal, where public anger over issues like the LPG crisis could influence outcomes.

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