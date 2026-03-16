Trump's Unpopular War: America Questions Iran Conflict Strategy

In an unprecedented scenario, US President Donald Trump faces one of the lowest public support levels for wartime action ever recorded. His approach to the Iran war, characterized by surprise military strikes and limited public justification, contrasts sharply with previous conflicts like Libya, where public backing was notably higher at the outset.

Trump's aim for regime change in Iran echoes past strategies, yet struggles to gain traction among Americans wary of increased military aggression. Critics argue the rationale lacks credibility, as heightened tensions with Iran come after Trump's claims of dismantling its nuclear program.

This lack of preparation reflects in the broader socio-economic impact, as oil market disruptions threaten global stability and inflate costs. Internally, Republicans face difficult decisions as midterms loom, hoping for a strategic exit from a conflict that divides opinion at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)