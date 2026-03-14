BJP's New Bengal Strategy: Merging Hindutva with Cultural Identity
The BJP's recent rally at Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal showcased a strategic blend of Hindutva and Bengali cultural identity. This signals an attempt by the party to adapt to the state's political dynamics ahead of the 2026 assembly elections by appealing to both religious sentiments and regional pride.
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The BJP's Brigade Parade Ground rally in West Bengal marked a notable shift in its political narrative. By integrating Hindutva with Bengali cultural identity, the party aims to refine its strategy for the 2026 assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized concerns about West Bengal's changing demographics, tying these issues to historical contexts like Partition and immigration, while underscoring the need to protect the Bengali Hindu identity.
The rally highlighted a blend of cultural and religious references, including gifts to Modi with local significance and a stage decorated to reflect regional heritage. This approach suggests the BJP's effort to counter the TMC's narrative of Bengali sub-nationalism with a new political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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