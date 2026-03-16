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Dramatic Bureaucratic Shake-Up Sparks Election Fairness Debate in West Bengal

In a significant reshuffle following the West Bengal assembly poll schedule announcement, the Election Commission replaced key bureaucrats of the Mamata Banerjee administration, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty. This move aims to ensure impartiality during the upcoming elections, drawing mixed reactions from the state's political circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:22 IST
Dramatic Bureaucratic Shake-Up Sparks Election Fairness Debate in West Bengal
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Just hours after announcing the West Bengal assembly poll schedule, the Election Commission took decisive action by removing Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena from their roles.

IAS officer Dushyant Nariala has been appointed as the new chief secretary, while Sanghamitra Ghosh steps in as principal secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.

This unprecedented reshuffle underlines the commission's commitment to ensuring administrative impartiality amid ongoing criticism from the Trinamool Congress as the state gears up for elections in late April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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