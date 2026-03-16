Global Markets Brace for Uncertainty: Oil Prices and Central Bank Decisions in Focus
Asian markets remain cautious amid Gulf hostilities, affecting oil prices and inflation outlooks as central banks prepare for policy meetings. A potential coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz may offer some relief. Global economic data and central bank actions will be closely monitored.
On Monday, Asian markets treaded carefully as ongoing hostilities in the Gulf kept oil prices high, complicating the inflation outlook and influencing central bank decisions anticipated at policy meetings later this week.
The Wall Street Journal mentioned that the Trump administration plans to form a coalition, potentially this week, to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. This could present a ray of hope amid the tense situation.
Policymakers from major economies, including the U.S., UK, and Japan, are convening this week to navigate economic challenges posed by surging energy costs, while developments on inflation and growth forecasts remain in focus.
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