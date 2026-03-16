Assam Set for Landmark Single-Phase Assembly Elections: Enhanced Security & Infrastructure in Place

The state of Assam is gearing up for a single-phase Assembly election on April 9, driven by improvements in infrastructure and enhanced security measures, according to top officials.

State chief electoral officer Anurag Goel has confirmed that the civil and police administrations are prepared for the elections in all 126 Assembly constituencies, citing new facilities such as buildings and bridges as key factors.

Nodal security officer IGP Akhilesh Kumar Singh highlighted the readiness of 200 companies of central armed police force, with over 74,000 Assam Police personnel also involved to ensure the elections are conducted smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)