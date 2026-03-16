AAP MLAs Protest Against Centre Over LPG Crisis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators made a striking statement at the Punjab assembly on Monday by donning yellow robes with slogans aimed at the Centre, protesting the ongoing LPG shortage.

The Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, took the opportunity to address the assembly, highlighting that the lack of gas cylinders is affecting households and businesses nationwide. He attributed the issue to the Union government's foreign policy failures.

The protests included a demonstration in Chandigarh, with AAP leaders warning of intensified agitation if there is no progress in stabilizing the LPG supply. They pointed out a stark contrast in the BJP's response to LPG price hikes now versus when they were in opposition.