Revocation of Suspensions: A Turning Point for Parliamentary Decorum

Eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha may soon see their suspensions lifted, pending a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla. The MPs, including seven from Congress and one from CPI(M), were suspended for alleged unruly behavior, as per a resolution during the Budget Session's first segment.

Despite their suspension lasting until April 2, opposition parties have been pressuring for revocation since the second leg of the Budget Session began. Speaker Birla emphasized the necessity of refraining from chaotic conduct and maintaining order in the House.

Birla expressed his concerns about the declining standards of parliamentary discourse, urging political parties to instill discipline and ethical behavior in their members, to uphold the dignity and reputation of the country's parliamentary democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)