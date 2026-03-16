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EU Ministers Contemplate Middle East Naval Mission Boost

The European Union foreign ministers expressed an interest in strengthening their naval mission in the Middle East. However, there is currently no intention to expand the operation to the Strait of Hormuz, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, after discussions in Brussels on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:27 IST
EU Ministers Contemplate Middle East Naval Mission Boost
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European Union foreign ministers have shown a "clear wish" to bolster a naval mission in the Middle East. Despite this desire, there is no current inclination to extend the mission's mandate to include the Strait of Hormuz.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas communicated the outcome after a meeting held in Brussels on Monday. The ministers are considering enhancements to the operation known as Aspides but are not prepared to expand its current scope.

The discussions underline a strategic approach towards the Middle East, although further geographical expansion remains off the agenda for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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