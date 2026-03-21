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Calls for Action Intensify in Maharashtra's 'Godman' Scandal

Rupali Chakankar resigned as Maharashtra women's commission chief amid a scandal involving a rape-accused 'godman'. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demands further investigation into links with influential figures and calls for a probe into attempts to shield accused Ashok Kharat. Chakankar's resignation sparks political criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:33 IST
Calls for Action Intensify in Maharashtra's 'Godman' Scandal
Rupali Chakankar
  • Country:
  • India

Rupali Chakankar stepped down as the Maharashtra women's commission chief following her alleged connections with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat.

Congress figurehead Vijay Wadettiwar contends that mere resignation insufficiently addresses the issue, urging a probe into the ties binding Kharat to officials.

Opposition voices amplify calls for in-depth investigation to maintain women's rights and dismantle protective covers around influential entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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