Calls for Action Intensify in Maharashtra's 'Godman' Scandal

Rupali Chakankar stepped down as the Maharashtra women's commission chief following her alleged connections with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat.

Congress figurehead Vijay Wadettiwar contends that mere resignation insufficiently addresses the issue, urging a probe into the ties binding Kharat to officials.

Opposition voices amplify calls for in-depth investigation to maintain women's rights and dismantle protective covers around influential entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)