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AJUP and AIMIM Join Forces for 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections

The Aam Janata Unnayan Party, led by Humayun Kabir, has announced candidates for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. With a collaboration with AIMIM, the coalition aims to contest in 182 seats, with Kabir personally challenging prominent figures in crucial constituencies, heralding a fierce electoral competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:55 IST
AJUP and AIMIM Join Forces for 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections
AJUP chief Humayun Kabir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), under the leadership of Humayun Kabir, made a significant political move on Sunday by unveiling its candidates for the forthcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. Notably, Kabir will be competing in Bhabanipur, challenging incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

In Murshidabad's Rejinagar, the party announced a robust lineup of 154 candidates across various constituencies. Humayun Kabir himself is set to contest in multiple constituencies including Rejinagar and Nowda, while Punam Begam will take on Bhabanipur against two political heavyweights. The AJUP, targeting 182 seats, promises to reveal further names shortly.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi declared an alliance with AJUP for this election, planning to field candidates in approximately eight seats. The elections, scheduled for April 23 and April 29, 2026, will set the stage for a dynamic political showdown with vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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