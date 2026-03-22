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Cuba Stands Firm Amid U.S. Military Threats

Cuba is preparing for the possibility of a military confrontation with the U.S. amid increasing threats from President Donald Trump. Talks between Havana and Washington continue, but Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio asserts that regime change is not on the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:27 IST
Cuba Stands Firm Amid U.S. Military Threats
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Cuba is bracing for the unlikely scenario of military conflict with the United States, an assertion made by Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio. His remarks came as U.S. President Donald Trump's rhetoric about the Caribbean island nation escalated over the weekend.

Amid Trump's oil blockade and threats, Havana and Washington have entered discussions to address the deepening economic crisis faced by the Communist-run country. De Cossio, speaking to NBC's 'Meet the Press,' emphasized that while Cuba finds an invasion improbable, it is necessary to be prepared.

De Cossio dismissed claims suggesting that the structure of the Cuban government is negotiable and reiterated that regime change is not up for discussion. In agreement, a top U.S. general confirmed to lawmakers that there is no military rehearsal or intention to invade Cuba at present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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