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Miami's Shadow Lobbying: The Trial of David Rivera

The trial of former Miami congressman David Rivera, accused of lobbying for Venezuela, begins with Marco Rubio set to testify. Prosecutors allege Rivera, leveraging GOP connections, was involved in influencing US policy towards Venezuela through a $50 million contract. The trial highlights Miami's role in Latin American politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:03 IST
Miami's Shadow Lobbying: The Trial of David Rivera
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The trial of ex-Miami congressman David Rivera opens, centering on allegations of his covert lobbying for Venezuela during Trump's presidency. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to testify, revealing his past interactions with Rivera. The trial unveils Miami's complex role in influencing U.S. policies in Latin America.

Prosecutors argue Rivera received a $50 million contract from Venezuela's state oil company via former Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez. Accusations include money laundering and undeclared foreign lobbying. Rivera counterclaims his firm, Interamerican Consulting, legally worked with a U.S.-based subsidiary, not directly with Venezuela.

The indictment also details Rivera's secretive communications, including an encrypted chat termed 'MIA' with Venezuelan media mogul Raúl Gorrín. Despite denials of wrongdoing, Rivera's trial casts a light on alleged backchannel dealings involving prominent figures like Texas Rep. Pete Sessions and political connections with Exxon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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