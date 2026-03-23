Samajwadi's Pledge: Empowering Women Through 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana'

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav announced plans for a new initiative, 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana', focused on empowering women. The scheme aims to ensure women's inclusion within the PDA social coalition, providing equal opportunities and bolstering their economic security.

In a social media post, Yadav affirmed his party's long-standing commitment to women's rights, highlighting the importance of dignity and morale. Sharing photographs with key female figures, including his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, he reiterated his dedication to women's freedom and empowerment.

Additionally, Yadav mentioned the potential restoration of the 'Samajwadi Pension' scheme, aiming to fortify women's financial stability in Uttar Pradesh. With state elections on the horizon, these initiatives underline Samajwadi Party's resolve to foster inclusive growth and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)