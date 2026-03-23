Jyotipriya Mallick's Battle for Redemption: A Political Comeback in West Bengal

Jyotipriya Mallick, a prominent leader within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a close ally of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is gearing up for what he terms a 'record victory' in the upcoming West Bengal 2026 assembly elections. Mallick, who was incarcerated in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam, contends that his imprisonment was part of a larger political conspiracy to derail his career.

Known affectionately as 'Balu' by party supporters, Mallick stands firm in his belief that the electorate will vindicate him at the polls. Despite spending over a year in custody due to an Enforcement Directorate probe, Mallick is campaigning vigorously in the Habra constituency, which has gained significant attention due to both his legal challenges and the strategic importance of the seat.

As the BJP intensifies its campaign against the TMC by highlighting corruption charges, Mallick maintains that these allegations are unfounded and politically charged. He is focusing his efforts on the voters of North 24 Parganas, a district vital to maintaining the TMC's political hold. Mallick remains confident, citing extensive campaigning and the strengthening of household economies through government schemes as key factors in securing a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)