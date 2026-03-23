Tensions Surge Over Iran's Coastal Defense Strategy

The Defence Council of Iran has issued a stark warning: any attack on the country's southern coastline or islands will prompt the strategic mining of Gulf shipping routes. This development is poised to significantly impact global oil supplies.

This announcement arrives in response to U.S. considerations of occupying or blockading Iran's Kharg Island, a crucial oil hub, to compel Tehran to ensure open access through the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Axios.

Iran's statement highlighted past failures in mine clearance and urged non-belligerent states to coordinate through official channels for safe passage through this critical maritime corridor.