Tensions Surge in Persian Gulf Over Naval Mining Threat
The Defence Council of Iran threatened to deploy naval mines across the Persian Gulf if a land invasion occurs. This follows concerns over potential US Marines' arrival to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for energy shipments amid regional tensions, with Israel also considering ground operations.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Defence Council of Iran issued a stark warning on Monday, declaring its intention to mine the entire Persian Gulf in response to a land invasion. This development reflects Tehran's growing unease over the potential arrival of US Marines in the region.
The Iranian authorities have clarified that any attacks on their coasts or islands would result in the mining of all access routes in the Persian Gulf and along the coasts. This announcement comes as the United States aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for energy transportation.
Additionally, Israel has indicated the possibility of participating in ground operations, further contributing to the heightened tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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