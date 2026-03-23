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Justice on Trial: Greek Train Collision Sparks National Outcry

A devastating train crash in Greece that killed 57 people has led to a major criminal trial revealing systemic safety failures and sparking public protests. The trial, involving 36 officials, highlights the neglected state of Greece's rail network. Demonstrators demand accountability, while families seek justice for their loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Larissa | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:53 IST
Justice on Trial: Greek Train Collision Sparks National Outcry
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A criminal trial in Greece opened on Monday following a catastrophic train collision that claimed 57 lives, exposing neglected safety measures within the country's rail system. Many victims were students, and the 2023 crash has led to public outcry and demands for accountability.

The collision in Tempe was caused by a passenger train mistakenly placed on a collision course with a freight train, due to non-functioning signal systems and oversight failures. Thirty-six defendants, including rail and transport officials, face charges of endangering public transport.

The trial, expected to last two years, sees hundreds of witnesses. Families of the victims, pushing for justice, attend proceedings amid protests accusing the government of deflecting blame from officials. The disaster has become a politically sensitive issue, fueling widespread strikes and demonstrations.

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