BJP MP Dubey Criticizes Past Governments Over Katchatheevu Agreement, Hails PM Modi's Milestone

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey sharply criticized the Congress and DMK parties on Monday, accusing them of relinquishing India's maritime rights by gifting Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Dubey emphasized that previous agreements, particularly those involving leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, have harmed fishermen's interests and escalated tensions with Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Dubey lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record tenure as both Chief Minister and Prime Minister, describing it as a historic milestone for Indian democracy and a testament to rising national trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)