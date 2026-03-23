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BJP MP Dubey Criticizes Past Governments Over Katchatheevu Agreement, Hails PM Modi's Milestone

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticizes Congress and DMK for surrendering India's maritime rights over Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, celebrates PM Narendra Modi's historic tenure in public office as a Chief Minister and Prime Minister, citing it as a milestone for Indian democracy. He calls for accountability in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:01 IST
BJP MP Dubey Criticizes Past Governments Over Katchatheevu Agreement, Hails PM Modi's Milestone
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey sharply criticized the Congress and DMK parties on Monday, accusing them of relinquishing India's maritime rights by gifting Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Dubey emphasized that previous agreements, particularly those involving leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, have harmed fishermen's interests and escalated tensions with Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Dubey lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record tenure as both Chief Minister and Prime Minister, describing it as a historic milestone for Indian democracy and a testament to rising national trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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