Deadly Explosion in Kwara State: Rising Militancy Sparks Fear

A lethal explosion rocked Nigeria's north-central Kwara State on Monday, resulting in the death of at least one person and injuries to several others. This incident marks the latest in a string of attacks attributed to increasing Islamist militant activities in the region.

The explosion, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, occurred early morning as a commercial vehicle traveled through a village near Woro in the Kaiama district. The area has previously suffered attacks, including a massacre where over 160 individuals lost their lives in February.

Police spokesperson Toun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed to The Associated Press that an investigation is underway. The Nigerian military, previously deployed by President Bola Tinubu to address escalating violence, faces persistent threats as Islamist groups expand southward. Community fears are mounting, with some residents contemplating relocation due to ongoing security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)