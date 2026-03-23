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Basmati Rice Exporter Prepares for Landmark IPO

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, a notable basmati rice exporter, has raised Rs 60 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The public offering, valued at Rs 440 crore, is set for subscription from March 24 to 27 with a price band of Rs 201-212 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:16 IST
Basmati Rice Exporter Prepares for Landmark IPO
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In a significant move towards its stock market debut, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, a leading exporter of basmati rice, has successfully secured Rs 60 crore from esteemed anchor investors. This strategic mobilization precedes its first public offering set to open later this month.

The IPO, priced between Rs 201 and Rs 212 per share, will be available from March 24 to March 27, valuing the company at approximately Rs 2,200 crore. Notably, the offering includes a fresh issuance of equity shares without an offer-for-sale component.

The company plans to channel the net proceeds from the IPO to bolster its working capital and address general corporate needs. With competition from well-established basmati brands, the company continues to diversify its product line, assuring stakeholders of its profitable expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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