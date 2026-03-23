SEC Shake-Up: Enforcement Chief's Exit Amid Controversial Cases

In a significant development, the Securities and Exchange Commission has seen the abrupt resignation of its top enforcement official, Margaret Ryan. The exit highlights internal discord regarding the agency's approach to enforcement under the leadership of Chair Paul Atkins.

According to informed sources, Ryan's tenure was marked by her push for a more aggressive strategy in tackling fraud, including cases related to President Trump and his associates. However, her initiatives faced reluctance from Atkins and other senior Republican appointees, leading to tensions within the agency.

The SEC's current focus appears to have shifted from tackling large corporate and cryptocurrency cases initiated by the previous Democratic administration to more traditional fraud cases. Despite resistance, Ryan had garnered respect among career staff during her brief tenure, advocating for them in ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)