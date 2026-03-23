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UK Summons Iranian Ambassador over Espionage Charges

The UK summoned the Iranian ambassador after two men, an Iranian and a British-Iranian dual national, appeared in court accused of espionage for Iran. The suspects allegedly gathered Jewish target information for Iranian intelligence. The UK vows to defend its national security against Iran's destabilizing activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:30 IST
UK Summons Iranian Ambassador over Espionage Charges
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The United Kingdom has summoned Iran's ambassador in response to espionage charges involving an Iranian national and a British-Iranian dual national. The suspects appeared in a London court accused of espionage activities targeting Jewish sites in Britain, allegedly orchestrated by Iranian intelligence.

Britain's foreign office declared national security a top priority, issuing a stern warning against Iran's threatening maneuvers at home and abroad. Officials expressed grave concern over Iran's destabilizing activities, vowing continued vigilance and necessary action to safeguard British interests.

The accused, Nematollah Shahsavani and Alireza Farasati, allegedly conducted hostile surveillance on crucial locations, including the Israeli Embassy and a historic synagogue. Both parties remain in custody pending their next court appearance, amid longstanding concerns about Iran's alleged threats and plots in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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