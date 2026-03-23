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India's Bold Leap Forward: Navigating Global Challenges with Confidence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserts India's new direction of confronting challenges directly and strengthening international partnerships amidst global conflicts. Speaking at the TV9 Network Summit, he criticized political opposition for impeding progress. Modi highlighted recent advancements and India's strategic resilience against both internal and external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:38 IST
India's Bold Leap Forward: Navigating Global Challenges with Confidence
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at the TV9 Network Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's proactive approach to confronting global challenges with newfound confidence, rather than seeking to postpone them. He outlined India's success in building diverse alliances from the Gulf to the West, as well as maintaining strong ties with neighboring regions, despite worldwide unrest and conflicts.

Modi highlighted that the interconnectedness of today's global environment means no nation remains untouched by conflict's adverse consequences. Over the past 23 days, India demonstrated exceptional decision-making and crisis management skills during the West Asia conflict, he noted, while also criticizing political parties for exploiting these circumstances for personal gains.

During his speech, Modi focused on India's progress amidst challenges, accusing opposition parties like Congress of historically prioritizing personal political goals over national interests. He also censured the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal for stalling development, asserting that India's rapid transformation and achievements contrast with past political inertia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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