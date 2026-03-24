Peruvian Presidency Shakes with Cabinet Reshuffle

Peruvian President Jose Maria Balcazar has appointed Waldir Ayasta as the new Minister of Energy and Mines after the resignation of Angelo Alfaro. The dismissal followed accusations against Alfaro of a serious crime dating back to the year 2000.

Ayasta takes the helm of the vital economic sector at a crucial time, as mining is pivotal to Peru's economy, constituting 60% of export income. Alfaro, who stepped down after a tenure of merely a few months, faces accusations linked to an alleged incident involving a minor. Despite denying wrongdoing, he did not challenge the circumstances of the claim.

This appointment marks yet another reshuffle in the unstable political climate of Peru. President Balcazar himself faces criticism over previous remarks on child marriage and the recent resignation of Prime Minister Denisse Miralles, adding to the political turmoil ahead of the April 12 general election.

(With inputs from agencies.)