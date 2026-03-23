Today, India is moving forward with new confidence, it faces challenges head-on: PM Modi at TV9 Network Summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Today, India is moving forward with new confidence, it faces challenges head-on: PM Modi at TV9 Network Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
- Modi
- TV9 Summit
- confidence
- progress
- challenges
- resilience
- success
- development
- unity
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