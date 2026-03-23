Ex-Congressman's Controversial Lobbying Trial: Allegations and Defense

Miami's federal courtroom became the stage for a political drama on Monday, as former U.S. Congressman David Rivera faced charges of illegal lobbying. Prosecutors allege Rivera represented the Venezuelan government's interests without registering as a foreign agent, in violation of U.S. law.

The crux of the case involves a $50 million contract Rivera signed with a U.S. branch of a Venezuelan state company. Prosecutors claim Rivera worked to ease pressures on Nicolas Maduro's administration. In contrast, Rivera's defense maintains he aimed to assist Venezuela's opposition.

Key testimony from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is anticipated, as the trial seeks to unravel allegations of political interference and questionable loyalties, which include Rivera's alleged monetary compensation for his lobbying efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)