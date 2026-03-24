Tragic Death at Meerut Hostel: A Case Under Scrutiny

The mysterious death of Priya, a 20-year-old student from Chhapra, Bihar, has shaken the private university in ModiPuram, Meerut. Priya, who was a third-year BCA student, was discovered dead under questionable circumstances in her hostel room on Monday, sparking an ongoing police investigation.

Her brother, Vishal, who also attends the same institution, was alerted first and rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, upon arrival, medical professionals pronounced Priya deceased. Pallavpuram officers quickly took charge of the scene and began their inquiry.

Suspicion surrounds the case as the Pallavpuram police, led by SHO Mahesh Kumar, suspect suicide, although officials have yet to conclude their probe. The investigation continues as the community awaits answers surrounding this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)