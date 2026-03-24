A Colombian Air Force aircraft crash in the southern Amazon region has left one person dead and 77 others hospitalized, according to authorities. The plane, carrying 125 individuals including troops, went down shortly after takeoff, prompting an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

President Gustavo Petro announced on social media that the condition of over 40 passengers remains uncertain, emphasizing his commitment to modernizing the military amidst bureaucratic delays. Ashes from the Lockheed Martin-designed Hercules C-130 were seen rising from the wreckage, with footage showing the tragic scene.

Military leaders and officials, including Commander General Hugo Lopez, promised a transparent investigation. The incident arose amidst ongoing efforts to update older aircraft models. In an earlier accident, a Bolivian C-130 crashed, resulting in over 20 fatalities, highlighting urgent military safety reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)