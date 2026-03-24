Churning Tides: West Bengal's Minority Vote Dilemma Ahead of 2026 Polls

West Bengal's minority vote bank, crucial for the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) political dominance, is experiencing unrest ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. For the first time in a decade, the 30 per cent minority vote that shapes over a third of the state's 294 assembly seats is under contention.

New players, including the Indian Secular Front (ISF), and a renewed Congress presence in north Bengal are shaking the TMC's stronghold. The ISF, led by Nawsad Siddique, is mobilizing younger Muslim voters disillusioned with traditional parties, while Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party seeks to provide an alternative platform.

The political landscape is further complicated by ongoing concerns about political representation and local development. Although the TMC remains optimistic about minority support, emerging issues, such as the contentious Waqf law and minority educational institutions, introduce new electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)