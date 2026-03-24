Left Menu

TMC Chief Predicts Victory for AIADMK-Led NDA in Tamil Nadu

TMC chief G K Vasan predicts a comfortable win for the AIADMK-led NDA in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. He met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to discuss alliance matters. The seat-sharing agreement has been finalized, with elections set for April 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:04 IST
TMC Chief Predicts Victory for AIADMK-Led NDA in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) chief G K Vasan asserted on Tuesday that the AIADMK-led NDA would secure a 'comfortable win' in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. TMC is among the coalition partners in the NDA.

Following a visit to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party office, Vasan expressed optimism about the alliance, citing a 'positive wave' in favor of their coalition. He mentioned his absence from a previous gathering at AIADMK headquarters, where alliance leaders convened, but confirmed their efforts to finalize details.

Vasan described his meeting with Palaniswami as a 'courtesy call' but emphasized discussions on seat-sharing and desired constituencies. Responding to DMK criticism about decision-making in the alliance, Vasan refuted claims that decisions were imposed from Delhi. The seat-sharing arrangement includes the AIADMK allocating 27 seats to the BJP, 18 to PMK, and 11 to AMMK. The state goes to the polls on April 23 with 234 Assembly seats up for grabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026