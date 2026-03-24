TMC Chief Predicts Victory for AIADMK-Led NDA in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) chief G K Vasan asserted on Tuesday that the AIADMK-led NDA would secure a 'comfortable win' in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. TMC is among the coalition partners in the NDA.

Following a visit to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party office, Vasan expressed optimism about the alliance, citing a 'positive wave' in favor of their coalition. He mentioned his absence from a previous gathering at AIADMK headquarters, where alliance leaders convened, but confirmed their efforts to finalize details.

Vasan described his meeting with Palaniswami as a 'courtesy call' but emphasized discussions on seat-sharing and desired constituencies. Responding to DMK criticism about decision-making in the alliance, Vasan refuted claims that decisions were imposed from Delhi. The seat-sharing arrangement includes the AIADMK allocating 27 seats to the BJP, 18 to PMK, and 11 to AMMK. The state goes to the polls on April 23 with 234 Assembly seats up for grabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)