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Social Media Addiction Trial Jury Stalls on Verdict

In Los Angeles, a jury struggles to reach a consensus in a social media addiction trial involving tech giants Google and Meta. Facing potential retrial, the case concerns a young woman's claim of addiction to YouTube and Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 03:26 IST
Social Media Addiction Trial Jury Stalls on Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The jury in the high-profile social media addiction trial in Los Angeles reported difficulties reaching a consensus with one of the defendants on Monday. Though both Google and Meta are on trial, the jury did not specify which company is causing the impasse.

Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl emphasized the importance of delivering a verdict if possible. She warned that the case could require a retrial with a new jury if consensus cannot be achieved. The jury, which began deliberation over a week ago, faces the task of deciding a case centered on a young woman's allegations of becoming addicted to Google's YouTube and Meta's Instagram.

The trial highlights ongoing concerns around social media's impact on mental health and user wellbeing, making the outcome critical for both the tech industry and affected users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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