Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S.-Iran Talks Signal Hope for Middle East Peace

Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, expressed optimism following U.S. President Donald Trump's statement regarding discussions with Iran, viewing this as a potential turning point in the Middle Eastern conflict.

On Monday, Trump shared on his Truth Social platform that the U.S. and Iran engaged in 'very good and productive' dialogue aimed at resolving hostilities. Iran, however, denied the occurrence of any formal negotiations. Wadephul is confident that these serious discussions took place, or Trump would have refrained from postponing planned attacks on Iran.

Wadephul emphasized the importance of nurturing this fragile beginning toward peace. He urged all parties to work diligently to sustain and advance these initial steps toward conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)