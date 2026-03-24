Pakistan Offers to Mediate in US-Iran Peace Talks
Pakistan has expressed its willingness to host peace talks between the United States and Iran in an effort to end ongoing hostilities in the Middle East. This proposal comes as productive conversations were reported by Donald Trump, despite contrary claims from Iranian officials regarding the occurrence of such talks.
Pakistan's Prime Minister has stepped up to offer Islamabad as a neutral ground for peace talks between the United States and Iran, signaling a potential breakthrough in the prolonged conflict. Following productive discussions reported by U.S. officials, Pakistan seeks to mediate a peaceful resolution.
President Donald Trump noted that fruitful dialogues have been initiated, pointing toward a comprehensive settlement. However, Iranian figures have denied the occurrence of any negotiations, labeling reports as 'fake news.'
Since an escalation began last month, tensions have increased with military actions from both sides. Hostilities have disrupted energy infrastructures and threatened global oil supplies. Pakistan's intervention could be pivotal in steering the involved parties towards a ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)