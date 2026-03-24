Nitish Kumar Re-elected Unopposed as JD(U) President, Celebrated for Transformative Leadership

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been unanimously re-elected as the President of the Janata Dal (United), following an uncontested election. This announcement was made in New Delhi by JD(U) leader Anil Hegde, who detailed the election process, noting that Kumar was the only candidate to file a nomination before the March 22 deadline. The scrutiny was completed on March 23, with the deadline for withdrawal set for today at 11 AM, ultimately leading to Kumar's unopposed election.

During a press briefing, JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha commended Kumar's leadership, highlighting the Chief Minister's significant contributions to the party's development. Jha traced the party's roots back to the Samata Party's inception in 1994, a time when Bihar and Jharkhand were not separate states, portraying the 32-year journey as an extraordinary testament to Kumar's dedication and hard work.

Jha attributed much of the transformation in Bihar to Kumar's governance, citing the notable progress achieved when the Janata Dal (United) aligned with the NDA. He emphasized that the contributions made during Kumar's tenure will serve as a milestone in Bihar's history, restoring the state's identity and pride, marking what Jha described as a 'golden period'.

(With inputs from agencies.)