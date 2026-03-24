Nomination Rejection Shake-Up in Assam Assembly Elections
Three Congress candidates for the Assam assembly elections, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's main competition in the Jalukbari seat, faced nomination rejection during scrutiny. In total, 18 nominations have been cancelled, though reasons remain unclear. The elections will occur on April 9, with results announced on May 4.
- Country:
- India
Amid heightened political activity in Assam, three Congress candidates, including a key competitor of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saw their nominations rejected during scrutiny for the upcoming state assembly elections, according to the Election Commission.
The cancellation of 18 nomination papers out of the total 1389 submitted has stirred political tensions as the scrutiny process continues. Contestants included heavyweight names like Ananda Narah in Dhakuakhana and Nirmal Langthasa in Haflong, but their nominations did not pass muster. The actual reasons for the rejections remain undisclosed on the Election Commission of India's website.
With the Assam elections slated for April 9 and results expected by May 4, the political landscape is vibrant, as candidates maneuver strategically to face the ballots. The last day for withdrawing nominations is March 26, intensifying the electoral dynamics in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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