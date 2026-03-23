Kerala Assembly Elections: Battling the Name Game

As the deadline for Kerala Assembly election nominations closed on Monday, several notable candidates now find themselves facing a unique challenge: opponents who share their same names. Among these candidates are Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) rebel leader G Sudhakaran, and Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar.

This peculiar situation extends across various constituencies. In Dharmadam, an independent candidate, also named Vijayan, competes against the Chief Minister. Similarly, Ambalapuzha sees another Sudhakaran challenging CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran.

With many influential figures facing namesakes, including Congress leaders and a son-in-law of the Chief Minister, the elections present a fascinating dynamic. The political strategies employed may be critical in distinguishing between candidates, with several namesakes expected to withdraw after scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)