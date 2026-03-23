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Kerala's Race to the Polls: Record Nominations Filed for Assembly Elections

A record 1,202 candidates have filed nominations for Kerala's Assembly elections, with voting set for April 9. The Election Commission reported over 2,000 nominations and resolved thousands of complaints via the CVIGIL app. Enforcement actions led to significant seizures and poster removals across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:17 IST
Kerala's Race to the Polls: Record Nominations Filed for Assembly Elections
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In a significant show of political activity, 1,202 candidates have filed nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, as reported by the Election Commission on Monday. The deadline saw an influx, resulting in 2,039 nominations, setting the stage for polling in the 140 constituencies on April 9.

The Election Commission has been managing an influx of complaints, receiving a total of 43,221 through its CVIGIL app, with 43,037 addressed to date. Of these, 8,084 complaints were filed on Monday alone, with 7,910 resolved promptly, officials mentioned in an EC bulletin.

Enforcement measures have been robust, with officials seizing goods valued at Rs 2,968.16 lakh, including Rs 350.38 lakh on the final day of nominations. A notable 1,18,202 violations were recorded, prompting action in 1,80,472 cases, and a crackdown on election posters led to the removal of 41,388 items, predominantly from areas like Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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