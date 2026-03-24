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Anticipation Builds for High-Stakes Assam Assembly Elections

Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia anticipates a highly competitive Assam Assembly election due to the efforts of current and former chief ministers. The BJP has revealed 90 candidates, eyeing a third term alongside AGP and BPF, while Congress forms alliances to reclaim power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:45 IST
Anticipation Builds for High-Stakes Assam Assembly Elections
Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia predicts a closely contested battle. He attributes this to the substantial contributions made by current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal. Bhutia shared these insights while speaking with ANI, highlighting the competitive political landscape in the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its election preparations by releasing a second list of two candidates, Jiban Gogoi for Sissiborgaon and Sushri Krishna Saha for Dalgaon, increasing their total to 90 candidates. This follows an initial list of 88 candidates where the BJP attracted former Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah, aiming to leverage their influence in key constituencies.

As the polling date of April 9 approaches, Chief Minister Sarma remains stationed in his traditional Jalukbari seat. The BJP, in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), aims to secure a third consecutive term. Conversely, the Congress is rallying with several parties, contesting 100 out of 126 seats to mount a formidable challenge for the incumbent government, amidst historically significant voter engagement in previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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