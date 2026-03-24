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DMK Secures Alliance with VCK for Tamil Nadu Elections

The DMK has finalized a seat-sharing agreement with its ally VCK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. VCK will contest eight constituencies, including six reserved and two general seats. The pact comes amidst negotiations with other SPA allies. The DMK remains confident of sweeping the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:15 IST
DMK Secures Alliance with VCK for Tamil Nadu Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has successfully negotiated a seat-sharing pact with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, allotting them eight seats, with two being general constituencies.

Key figures, including Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin, alongside VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan, signed the agreement, marking a significant step for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The VCK, which initially requested ten seats, settled for eight after a second round of discussions held on Tuesday.

The SPA, comprising 18 parties, expects protracted negotiations with all allies to finalize seat allocations. Despite settling for fewer constituencies, Thirumavalavan expressed confidence in the alliance's electoral success, emphasizing rejection of the BJP-AIADMK coalition by the people of Tamil Nadu. Discussions are ongoing with other parties, including the DMDK and MNM, with final seat announcements forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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