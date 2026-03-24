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Delhi's Budget Sparks Concerns Over Market Redevelopment

Delhi traders express disappointment over the 2026-27 Budget's lack of focus on market redevelopment. Despite financial commitments, traders feel neglected, citing poor infrastructure and women's facilities. The Chamber of Trade and Industry acknowledges progress but shares concerns over market development. A call for a traders' welfare board persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:52 IST
Delhi's Budget Sparks Concerns Over Market Redevelopment
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Delhi's traders have expressed concerns over the 2026-27 Budget, labeling it forward-looking yet lacking concrete measures for market redevelopment. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the Rs 1.03 lakh crore budget, highlighting funds for industrial areas but neglecting market infrastructure.

Nitin Gupta of Kamla Nagar Traders Association criticized the absence of progress on promises regarding the Delhi Vyapar Kalyan Board, despite hefty contributions from traders. He emphasized the urgent need for basic civic amenities, particularly facilities for women, in city markets.

While the Chamber of Trade and Industry welcomed initiatives for industrial infrastructure, Chairman Brijesh Goyal echoed dissatisfactions about the neglect of market development, stressing the necessity of a traders' welfare board. Calls for increased transparency and action continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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