Voices of Protest: CPI(M)'s Jan Akrosh Rally at Ramlila Maidan
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) organized a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' in protest against the India-US trade deal and government policies. Key issues included rising commodity prices and fuel shortages. CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby emphasized the importance of addressing common people's issues alongside election preparations in various states.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a significant 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday, voicing strong opposition against the India-US trade deal and various government policies. The rally saw a massive attendance, with participants highlighting issues like the high prices of essential commodities and fuel shortages.
Addressing the crowd, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby underscored the importance of addressing public grievances, stating that while elections matter, resolving common people's issues remains a priority. He assured that the party's efforts extend beyond speeches, engaging with workers, farmers, and other community groups to address their concerns.
Citing upcoming elections in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Baby criticized the central government for pushing vital issues to the background. He challenged the narrative suggesting the diminishing relevance of the Left, insisting that the red flag symbolizes people's struggles and will continue to rise wherever there's resistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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