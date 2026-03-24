AIADMK's New Freebie Pledge: Fridges for All

In a significant political move, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged to provide free refrigerators to rice ration cardholders, should his party emerge victorious in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The announcement was made during the release of the party's manifesto at the AIADMK state headquarters on Tuesday.

Palaniswami's promise follows the legacy of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who famously introduced a wave of giveaways, including fans, mixies, and grinders, as part of the 2011 election manifesto. These initiatives, which aimed at easing household tasks, were launched on September 15, 2011, aligning with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

In addition to refrigerators, Palaniswami assured one kilo of dal and one litre of cooking oil for free to rice category ration cardholders. The general secretary stressed that these offerings are intended to support homemakers in reducing their household workload.

(With inputs from agencies.)