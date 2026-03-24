Rajnath Singh Calls for Strategic Review Amid West Asia Conflict

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has instructed India's military leadership to analyze the West Asia conflict comprehensively. This initiative aims to bolster India's military preparedness and secure vital supply chains in a challenging geopolitical landscape.

This strategic directive comes in the wake of deliberations with top military officials, where Singh was briefed on the potential ramifications of escalating conflicts on India. The discussions emphasized supply chain management for defence equipment procurement and production.

Singh emphasized the need to continuously study operational and technological lessons from the ongoing conflict. He called for a transformative roadmap for the next decade to ensure self-reliance and operational readiness, aligning with India's strategic interests and resilience.