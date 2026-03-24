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Marco Rubio's Unexpected Testimony: The Unfolding Saga of Secret Lobbying

Senator Marco Rubio is testifying in a case involving former Congressman David Rivera, accused of lobbying for Venezuela. Rivera and an associate allegedly secured a $50 million contract from Nicolás Maduro's government. Rubio's testimony is rare, highlighting the complex web of political ties and accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:24 IST
Marco Rubio's Unexpected Testimony: The Unfolding Saga of Secret Lobbying
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Senator Marco Rubio is appearing in court to provide testimony in the trial of former Congressman David Rivera, who stands accused of covertly lobbying on behalf of Venezuela's government nearly a decade ago.

Prosecutors allege that Rivera, alongside an associate, engaged in money laundering and failed to register as a foreign agent after securing a $50 million contract from Nicolás Maduro's regime. They reportedly aimed to further Venezuelan interests by facilitating high-level meetings with U.S. officials.

Rubio's involvement, marking a rare instance of a sitting Cabinet member testifying in a criminal trial, underscores the intricate and contentious nature of the case, which features claims of greed and betrayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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