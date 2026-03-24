Marco Rubio's Unexpected Testimony: The Unfolding Saga of Secret Lobbying

Senator Marco Rubio is appearing in court to provide testimony in the trial of former Congressman David Rivera, who stands accused of covertly lobbying on behalf of Venezuela's government nearly a decade ago.

Prosecutors allege that Rivera, alongside an associate, engaged in money laundering and failed to register as a foreign agent after securing a $50 million contract from Nicolás Maduro's regime. They reportedly aimed to further Venezuelan interests by facilitating high-level meetings with U.S. officials.

Rubio's involvement, marking a rare instance of a sitting Cabinet member testifying in a criminal trial, underscores the intricate and contentious nature of the case, which features claims of greed and betrayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)