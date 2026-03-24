Haryana Streamlines Industrial Licensing for Smarter Development

The Haryana Cabinet has approved substantial changes to the Industrial Licensing Policy-2015 on Tuesday, aiming to streamline regulatory provisions and lessen the financial burden on developers statewide.

The updated policy, a long-awaited move by industry stakeholders like NAREDCO, promises clarity and consistency with other policies, including the Textile Policy. A significant amendment involves rationalizing External Development Charges (EDC) for agricultural zones. According to new rules, no EDC will be levied on lands where completion certificates exist if they fall into newly urbanized zones after licensing.

Additionally, the Cabinet has aligned industrial licensing with the Change of Land Use policy, enabling industrial establishments in transport and communication sectors. This reform allows for better land utilization and expands opportunities to hyper and high-potential towns, fostering growth in rapidly urbanizing areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)