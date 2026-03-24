Left Menu

Haryana Streamlines Industrial Licensing for Smarter Development

The Haryana Cabinet has updated its Industrial Licensing Policy-2015 to ease regulatory processes and cut costs for developers. Key changes include amending External Development Charges in agricultural zones and promoting improved land use in transport and communication sectors, catering to longstanding industry requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:02 IST
Haryana Streamlines Industrial Licensing for Smarter Development
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet has approved substantial changes to the Industrial Licensing Policy-2015 on Tuesday, aiming to streamline regulatory provisions and lessen the financial burden on developers statewide.

The updated policy, a long-awaited move by industry stakeholders like NAREDCO, promises clarity and consistency with other policies, including the Textile Policy. A significant amendment involves rationalizing External Development Charges (EDC) for agricultural zones. According to new rules, no EDC will be levied on lands where completion certificates exist if they fall into newly urbanized zones after licensing.

Additionally, the Cabinet has aligned industrial licensing with the Change of Land Use policy, enabling industrial establishments in transport and communication sectors. This reform allows for better land utilization and expands opportunities to hyper and high-potential towns, fostering growth in rapidly urbanizing areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026