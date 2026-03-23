Wiretapping Scandal: Hungary's Foreign Minister and Russian Connections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has launched an investigation following reports of wiretapping involving his Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto. This move comes as Orban's government addresses the potential implications of alleged Russian connections ahead of a crucial election.

Sources have claimed that Szijjarto maintained communication with Russian officials, providing updates on European Union discussions. While Szijjarto dismissed these claims as 'fake news,' concerns from the EU have pushed Hungary to clarify its position.

The controversy intensifies as investigative methods used in revealing the wiretapping and information-sharing are scrutinized by Hungarian media. Orban's warm ties with Russia, amidst ongoing tensions from the Ukraine conflict, remain a point of contention.