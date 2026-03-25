Controversy in Maharashtra Legislative Council: Apologies Demanded for Remarks and Allegations

The Maharashtra Legislative Council passed a motion recommending an apology from NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More for objectionable remarks against Chairman Ram Shinde and council members.

Additionally, journalists Ganesh Sonawane, Harshada Sonawane, Amol Nandurkar, and Ankush Gawde were asked to apologize for making baseless allegations through the YouTube channel Satya Ladha, threatening them with a five-day jail term otherwise.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need to maintain the council's sanctity, stating that while harsher penalties were considered, the decision aimed to preserve institutional dignity amidst claims of fake news and defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)